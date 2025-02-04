Bihar govt allocates over Rs 300 crore for development of six major temples

Patna, Feb 4 The Bihar government has approved over Rs 300 crore project for the development of six major temples across the state.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting following Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s announcements during his ongoing Pragati Yatra.

Baba Hariharnath temple to be developed like Kashi Vishwanath Corridor: One of the biggest projects under this initiative is the redevelopment of Baba Hariharnath temple in Sonpur, Saran district, which will be modelled on the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi. The HCP Design Planning and Management Company, which worked on the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, has been tasked with designing the redevelopment plan.

The Sonpur Fair, which attracts lakhs of tourists annually, is held near the temple. With this redevelopment, the area is expected to become a year-round tourist attraction with world-class facilities.

Singheshwar Sthan temple (Madhepura) to get Rs 90 crore: The Singheshwar Sthan Temple in Madhepura district will be upgraded with modern amenities, including a Dharamshala, food court, market complex, boundary wall, pathways, parking, toilets, and a solar power plant. The Bihar government has sanctioned Rs 90.27 crore for the project.

Someshwarnath Mahadev temple (East Champaran) to get Rs 106 crore: The Someshwarnath Mahadev Temple in Areraj, East Champaran, will undergo a massive Rs 106 crore transformation. The plan includes a boundary wall, entrance gate, toilet block, parking, banquet hall, changing room, and an amenity hall. A light and sound show to enhance the visitor experience.

The state government also proposed a new road from the temple to Fatuha Chowk to ensure better connectivity. It has an estimated cost of Rs 36 crore.

Puran Devi Temple (Purnea) to get Rs 34 crore: As per the CM’s Pragati Yatra announcement, the Puran Devi Temple in Purnea will be developed at a cost of Rs 34.08 crore. As per the proposal, a boundary wall, foot-over bridge, multi-story building, guest house, cafeteria, and a lotus-petal-shaped gazebo will be built.

Phulhar Sthan (Madhubani) – Lord Ram & Sita’s meeting place to get Rs 31 crore:

The Phulhar Sthan in Harlakhi, Madhubani, believed to be the first meeting place of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita, will be developed into a modern religious tourism site. The Bihar cabinet has approved Rs 31.55 crore for its development.

Kusheshwarsthan Temple (Darbhanga) to get Rs 44 crore: The Kusheshwarsthan Temple in Darbhanga will be modernised with a new temple building, Panda residence, shops, high mast lights, and a solar power system.

With these projects, Bihar aims to enhance its religious tourism sector, attracting devotees and tourists from across the country. This move is expected to generate employment opportunities and improve infrastructure around these historic temples.

The state government’s decision aligns with Nitish Kumar’s focus on preserving Bihar’s cultural heritage while promoting economic development through tourism.

