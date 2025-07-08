Bihar govt announces financial aid for 'divyang' civil services aspirants

Patna, July 8 Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led government has announced significant relief for differently-abled candidates preparing for civil services examinations, under its commitment to inclusive development.

In the Cabinet meeting chaired by CM Kumar on Tuesday, where 43 proposals were approved, a new initiative was cleared under the Chief Minister Divyangjan Empowerment Scheme 'Sambal' to support disabled candidates aiming for high-level government services.

The 'Divyangjan Civil Service Promotion Scheme' will benefit differently-abled male candidates from Backward Classes (BC), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), and the General Category who do not currently receive any financial aid under the existing Civil Services Promotion Scheme of the state.

Under this new scheme, disabled candidates who clear the preliminary examination of BPSC or UPSC will receive Rs 50,000 to prepare for the Mains.

An additional Rs 1 lakh will be given to those who qualify for the interview stage to assist in preparation.

Officials stated that this financial support aims to bring differently-abled candidates into the mainstream, ensuring their representation in high-level government services and building their confidence.

The scheme is expected to reduce financial pressures during preparation and encourage differently-abled aspirants to compete effectively in the civil services.

The decision is seen as a significant step towards inclusive development, equal opportunity, and empowerment of differently-abled youth in Bihar, aligning with the state government's focus on youth and social justice ahead of the 2025 elections.

Besides that, the Bihar government has approved 35 per cent reservation exclusively for native women candidates in all categories of direct appointments across all government services in the state.

The government has also approved the formation of the Bihar Youth Commission, aiming to provide maximum employment opportunities and skill development for the state’s youth.

The Bihar Cabinet has approved a total of 43 proposals and among them, a maximum of 14 projects are in the road construction department.

Apart from that, there are 6 proposals in the agriculture department, 4 in the finance department, 3 in revenue and land reforms department, 2 each in law, health, SC & ST and General Administration, and 1 each in food and consumer affairs, Cabinet Secretariat, environment, forest and climate change, education, energy, rural development, rural work, social welfare, animal husbandry and fisheries ministries.

