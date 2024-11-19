Bihar govt approves nine proposals in Cabinet meeting

Patna, Nov 19 The Nitish Kumar-led Bihar Cabinet held a significant meeting at the Chief Minister's Secretariat, approving nine key proposals across various departments on Tuesday.

The Nitish Kumar government approved ₹56 crore 65 lakh 42 thousand was granted for constructing a minority residential school with a capacity of 560 students in Masaurhi, Patna district.

Another ₹50 crore 47 lakh 74 thousand was approved for building a similar residential school in Chanpatia block under West Champaran district. Both projects are part of the Bihar State Minority Residential School Scheme.

The Bihar government also approved the Minority Welfare Department to avail services from Jeevika for arranging food and refreshments for students staying in Bihar State Minority Residential Schools, following conditions and rates prescribed by the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Welfare Department's resolution dated September 13, 2023.

The Cabinet has also given an extension for the building construction department's Chief Engineer Tarani Das on a contractual basis for two years. This decision comes into effect following his scheduled retirement on October 31, 2024.

Approval was granted to increase the ex-gratia amount given to the nearest dependents of Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces personnel who are martyred. The revised amount will provide greater financial support to the bereaved families.

The Cabinet also approved the "Mahila Samvad" program aimed at women’s empowerment and engagement. An expenditure of ₹225.78 crore was sanctioned to organise the program across the state, reflecting the government's commitment to gender-focused initiatives.

Administrative approval was given for constructing a Road Over Bridge (ROB) between Dumri Halt and Potahi Railway Station in Patna district. The project is estimated at ₹109.22 crore and will improve connectivity and safety.

Cabinet approval was granted for strengthening a 21.85 km road from Rampur (NH-80) to Shringirishi Dham Path, including sections passing through Sitarampur, Singarpur, and other areas. The project, estimated at ₹44.91 crore, aims to enhance road infrastructure in Lakhisarai district.

Besides, another approval was given for constructing a 4-lane road from Chhapra

These decisions emphasise the Bihar government’s focus on improving infrastructure, providing better welfare support for armed forces personnel's families, and empowering women through targeted programs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor