Bihar govt assure strict action in Paras Hospital shooting case as political firestorm erupts; RJD calls it ‘Gunda raj’

Patna, July 17 A shocking incident at Patna's Paras Hospital has triggered a political firestorm in Bihar, as leaders from the BJP, Janata Dal (United), Hindustani Awam Morcha condemned the brazen shooting of an undertrial inmate who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) launched a scathing attack on the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led government, stating that there was “gunda raj" in Bihar and the state’s law and order situation was deteriorating.

Reacting to the incident, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and BJP leader Vijay Sinha called it “a tragic and deeply disturbing event,” adding, “Every hospital must have its own security system. However, I want to assure the public that no one involved in such a heinous crime will be spared. The Bihar government will take strict action.”

JD(U) leader Ashok Choudhary echoed the concerns, questioning the hospital administration's security protocols: “What was the hospital management doing? This is a very serious matter that cannot be ignored.”

Hindustani Awam Morcha leader Jitan Ram Manjhi noted, “Paras Hospital is a private institution that charges a hefty amount. They should have ensured proper security. Though it's not a government hospital, the state has taken swift steps. The government has also warned of encounters and property seizures to control the rise in crime.”

However, RJD leaders took a hard stance against the administration.

Party spokesperson Mrityunjay Yadav said, “Bihar is trembling under a wave of crime. People are being gunned down in crowded areas like hospitals. The police station is just 100 meters away. What’s happening? This is nothing but gunda raj.”

He further added, “Tejashwi Yadav has been consistently raising questions about law and order, but this government refuses to respond.”

Earlier in the day, unknown assailants stormed Paras Hospital under the Shastri Nagar Police Station area, shooting at a young man undergoing treatment there. Later, the man succumbed to his gunshot injuries.

According to initial reports, the victim, identified as Chandan Mishra (aged 25-30) from Sonbarsa block, Buxar, was undergoing treatment at the hospital while on parole.

Mishra, who has ten criminal cases, including murder, against him, had been in jail since 2024 and was admitted to Paras Hospital for treatment.

In action that shows no fear of the law in Bihar, around four armed men arrived on motorcycles, entered room number 209 on the second floor of the hospital, and opened fire at Chandan Mishra, leaving him critically injured with wounds in his chest and stomach.

The hospital premises plunged into chaos as terrified patients, staff, and attendants panicked upon hearing the gunshots.

Hospital staff immediately informed the Shastri Nagar police, following which a team reached the spot to begin an investigation.

Mishra was shifted to the ICU, where doctors were monitoring his critical condition, however, he was unable to survive the attack and died during treatment.

According to Patna SSP Kartikeya Sharma the young man named Chandan Mishra succumbed to his gunshot injuries.

Police have recovered some evidence, including spent bullets from the crime scene, and the Forensic Science Laboratory team has been called for further examination.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor