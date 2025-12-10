Bihar govt forms special task force to crack down on sand and land mafias

Patna, Dec 10 Preparations are in full swing in Bihar to launch a major crackdown on illegal sand mining and land mafia, following strong instructions issued by Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Samrat Chaudhary.

Acting on these directions, the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) has constituted a Special Task Force (STF) to investigate and dismantle the financial networks of these mafias.

The specially formed STF will be headed by EOU DIG Manavjit Singh Dhillon.

Its primary responsibility is to conduct financial investigations, identify the illegally accumulated assets of sand and land mafias, and initiate strict legal proceedings to confiscate their wealth acquired through criminal operations.

DIG Dhillon will be assisted by SP Rajesh Kumar, 4 Deputy Superintendents of Police, and 5 Inspectors from the EOU.

This high-powered team will not only take direct action against mafias but will also coordinate efforts with various government agencies, relevant departments, and district administrations to strengthen enforcement and ensure comprehensive action.

The task force will specifically investigate how these mafias managed to build massive illegal empires, generate unaccounted wealth, and evade earlier enforcement actions.

Following a joint high-level meeting attended by the Deputy Chief Minister and the DGP, the EOU has also issued a public helpline number to gather intelligence directly from citizens.

People can report illegal mining, suspicious property dealings, or any mafia-related activities by calling or messaging on the phone number 90318 29072.

The information shared will be kept confidential.

Officials stated that involving the public will significantly strengthen the fight against organised crime and help the administration end the dominance of sand and land mafias in the state.

Earlier, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, who is also holding the mining and land reform department, has advocated for the stringent action against sand and land mafias of Bihar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor