Bihar govt increases vehicle purchasing limit for ministers to Rs 30 lakh

Patna, Dec 1 The Bihar government has increased the vehicle purchasing limit for ministers to Rs 30 lakh.

According to a notification issued by the office of Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department, a cabinet minister can now purchase vehicles up to Rs 30 lakh for official purposes.

Besides, the notification further stated that officers of Bihar government under the rank of chief secretary, additional chief secretary, principal secretary secretary and divisional commissioner rank officers can travel on vehicles costing up to Rs 25 lakh.

A district magistrate and district judge can travel on the vehicles having cost up to Rs 20 lakh while SP rank officers will be entitled to travel on vehicles having cost up to 16 lakh.

Similarly, the officers in the rank of SDM, SDO, and DSP, can purchase vehicles up to Rs 14 lakh for official works.

As per the guidelines, the Finance Department allocates funds to every government officer and state minister to purchase vehicles. Once the tenure of the minister or officers ends, they have to hand over the vehicles with the respective departments.

