Bihar govt promotes IPS officers ahead of New Year

Patna, Dec 23 The Bihar government has given a major New Year’s gift to the state’s IPS officers.

On Tuesday, the Home Department issued promotion orders for a large number of IPS officers, significantly strengthening the senior leadership of the Bihar Police.

According to the notification, ADG Headquarters Kundan Krishnan has been promoted to the rank of Director General (DG).

In addition, the Home Department promoted five IPS officers currently on central deputation and three DIG-rank officers posted in the state to the rank of Inspector General (IG).

The department has also promoted 22 SP-rank officers to the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG). Furthermore, 12 IPS officers have been promoted to the Senior Scale.

A total of 22 IPS officers of the 2012 batch have been promoted from the Senior Scale to the DIG rank.

The promotion order will be effective from January 1, 2026, or from the date of assuming charge, whichever is earlier.

The Home Department clarified that these promotions have been made strictly in accordance with the Indian Police Service (IPS) rules, following the recommendations of the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC).

Many of these officers had been awaiting promotion for a long time, and the announcement has created a celebratory atmosphere within the police department.

The list of officers promoted to the DIG rank includes several well-known and experienced IPS officers, such as Akash Kumar, Anand Kumar, Kumar Ashish, Ravi Ranjan Kumar, Manoj Tiwari, Sanjay Kumar Singh, Ajay Kumar Pandey, Sushant Kumar Saroj, and Deepak Ranjan.

Other officers promoted include Dr Inayatullah Haq Mengnu, Amir Javed, Ashok Kumar Singh, Sanjay Kumar Singh, Shailesh Kumar, Satyanarayan Kumar Singh, Ramashankar Rai, and Sushil Kumar, among others.

In total, 22 officers have been promoted to the DIG rank, which is expected to significantly enhance the senior leadership structure of the Bihar Police.

Most of the promoted officers are currently serving in district police administration, special units, the Economic Offences Unit, training institutions, and key headquarters postings.

Officials believe that this large-scale promotion exercise will improve administrative efficiency and strengthen policing across the state in the coming year.

