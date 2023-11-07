Bihar govt releases economic survey report

Patna, Nov 7 The Bihar government on Tuesday released the economic survey report in the state assembly.

As per the economic survey report, Kayastha have the highest number with government jobs.

The Bihar government has categorised seven castes in the state as upper caste including four from Hindu community and three from Muslim community.

The Hindu, Brahmin, Bhumihar, Rajput and Kayasta have been put under upper caste category while Shiekh, Pathan and Sayyad have been put under upper castes in Muslim community.

The report further said that 6.68 per cent Kayastha have the government jobs and their total number is 52490. Bhumihar is at the second position as far as the government jobs are concerned. At least 4.99 per cent Bhumihar have the government jobs, which is nearly about 2 lakh people.

At least 3.81 per cent of the total population of Rajput have the government jobs and their numbers also nears about 2 lakh.

In Muslim upper castes, 39595 people of Sheikh caste have the government jobs which is 0.79 per cent of their actual population.

As far as Pathans are concerned, 10517 people have the government jobs which is 1.07 per cent of the total population.

Meanwhile, at least 7231 people from the Sayyad caste have government jobs which is 2.42 per cent of the total population.

