Bihar govt to give Rs 2 lakh each to 94 lakh poor families of state

Patna, Jan 16 The Bihar government on Tuesday decided to give Rs 2 lakh each to 94 lakh poor families in the state for self-employment.

The decision was taken during the cabinet meeting where 18 proposals were passed on Tuesday.

Keeping in view of the Lok Sabha election this year, such a scheme is seen as a game changer for the Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan government.

The proposal was passed in the winter session of Bihar Legislature held in November last year.

With the proposal being passed in the cabinet, the applicants need to fill online forms and will get Rs 2 lakh for self employment in three installments.

Besides this, the Nitish Kumar cabinet also passed 17 more proposals on Tuesday, including that if people working in unorganised sectors die naturally or accidently, their family members will get Rs 2 lakh compensation. Earlier, the compensation amount was Rs 1 lakh.

The cabinet of Nitish Kumar also decided to give a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the road accident victims if they would die in accident involving uninsured vehicles. The seriously injured victims will also get Rs 2.5 lakh as a compensation.

Under the Chief Minister Health Scheme, Bihar government will give Rs 2.16 lakh for the medicines of patients who have undergone kidney transplants.

