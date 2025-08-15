Bihar govt to spend Rs 35.64 crore on interstate bus services for migrant workers

Patna, Aug 15 Migrant workers from Bihar living in other states will soon find it easier to return home during major festivals like Chhath, Diwali, Holi and Durga Puja, with the state government announcing a Rs 35.64 crore initiative to provide smoother transport facilities.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, in his Independence Day address, said the move aims to reduce the annual rush and ticket shortages faced by people travelling back to Bihar during the festive season.

Under the plan, the government will launch interstate bus transport services on a Public–Private Partnership (PPP) model, ensuring more buses, regulated fares, and improved connectivity between Bihar and major states such as Delhi, Gurugram, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

“This will significantly reduce problems of high fares and non-availability of bus tickets,” Kumar said, adding that the scheme is expected to be operational before the festive season.

Every year, thousands of Biharis working outside the state face long waits and inflated fares to return home for celebrations.

The new interstate service aims to ease that journey and make festive homecomings stress-free.

To encourage operators, the government will provide grants of Rs 150 per seat during peak season and Rs 300 per seat in the off-season.

This is expected to increase the number and improve the connectivity of buses running between Bihar and major states such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

The total estimated expenditure over five years is Rs 35.64 crore, with an additional 2 per cent contingency fund of Rs 71.28 lakh, bringing the overall cost to Rs 36.35 crore.

For 2025-26, Rs 7.27 crore will be drawn from the Bihar Contingency Fund.

Passenger groups have welcomed the initiative, saying it will help end the long-standing issues of ticket shortages and inflated fares during the festive rush.

The government believes the scheme will ensure stability in fares and significantly reduce travel hassles for those returning home for celebrations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor