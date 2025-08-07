Bihar govt transfers 26 DSPs and six IPS officers ahead of Assembly polls

Patna, Aug 7 In a significant bureaucratic reshuffle ahead of the Bihar Assembly, the state government has ordered the transfer of 26 DSP-level officers and six IPS officers on Thursday.

Among the 26 DSP officers reshuffled, one particular case is drawing sharp attention -- Kumar Rishi Raj.

On July 18, he was transferred from Daudnagar (Aurangabad) to SDPO-2 Law and Order, Patna, a prominent capital city posting.

However, the latest notification dated August 7 shows him being shifted again, this time to Hilsa SDPO (Nalanda).

Observers are questioning the rationale behind such rapid transfers within a short span, especially in the run-up to the elections, and the lack of stability in key law enforcement roles is being viewed as both unusual and concerning.

Among other DSP rank officers are Shailesh Pritam is appointed as SDPO, Banmankhi; Sunita Kumari is given the charge of SDPO, Pupri; Sahriyar Akhtar is appointed as ASP, Bihar Police Academy, Rajgir; Premchand Singh, will be the new Additional SP, BMP-16; Sumit Kumar is appointed as Senior DSP, Bihar Police Academy; Rajesh Kumar, appointed SDPO, Jhajha; Jyoti Shankar, appointed SDPO-1, Purnea Sadar, and others.

With the 2025 elections approaching, the Home Department’s pace of transfers has accelerated, triggering debates about the political motivations behind such changes.

Sources in administrative circles have termed this a "Transfer Express," with two rounds of major reshuffles occurring in less than a month.

Critics argue that frequent transfers affect field-level efficiency, disrupt ongoing law enforcement operations, and undermine officer morale.

A senior former police official, on condition of anonymity, said, “Such quick changes reflect either lack of planning or undue political interference. This is not ideal for maintaining law and order in a sensitive election year.”

The sudden re-transfer of officers, especially in high-stakes zones like Patna, has led to speculation about internal power dynamics and election strategy reshaping.

