Bihar govt transfers over 150-acre land to Health Ministry for AIIMS Darbhanga construction

Patna, Aug 12 Bihar government on Monday officially transferred 150.13 acres of land at the Ekmi-Shobhan Bypass to the Union Ministry for Health and Family Welfare for the construction of a new AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) in Darbhanga.

“The Bihar government has transferred 150.13 acres of land to the AIIMS Director. It is a significant step toward improving health facilities in Bihar. It will contribute to the state’s healthcare advancements,” Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey said.

He said that the construction work at the proposed site is expected to commence soon.

Pandey also emphasised the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to enhance the healthcare infrastructure in the state.

On July 25, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare approved the construction of AIIMS in Darbhanga, as confirmed by a letter sent to Pratyay Amrit, the Additional Chief Secretary of Bihar. The Bihar government has fulfilled all the requirements set by the Union Health Ministry for the project.

As per the letter, the technical team visited the Ekmi-Sobhan

The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry asked the Health Department of Bihar to transfer the required encumbrance-free land to the ministry and initiate necessary action for the provision of permanent electricity connection of 20 MVA from two alternate sources, four-lane road connectivity and potable water supply of 1.5 MLD required for the establishment of AIIMS Darbhanga.

Currently, Bihar has one AIIMS located in Patna, but there has been a strong demand for another AIIMS in North Bihar to cater to the healthcare needs of the region.

In addition to the upcoming AIIMS in Darbhanga, the Bihar government is also undertaking a major redevelopment of the Darbhanga Medical College Hospital (DMCH). This redevelopment includes the construction of a 2,500-bed hospital at a cost of Rs 2,742.04 crore.

With the establishment of AIIMS Darbhanga and the modernisation of DMCH, Darbhanga is poised to become a key healthcare hub in the region. This development will significantly benefit the residents of North Bihar and extend healthcare services to neighbouring areas, including Nepal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor