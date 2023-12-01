Bihar Guv to issue one 2024 calendar for universities

Patna, Dec 1 Amid the holiday row, Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has formed a three-member committee to decide holidays in the universities of the state.

A notification in this regard was issued from the Raj Bhawan with the signature of Governor’s principal secretary Robert L. Chongthu on Thursday evening.

As per the directive under the Bihar University Act and Patna University Act, a three-member committee comprising vice chancellors of Patna University, Patliputra University and Munger University was formed and they have to prepare a report within one week. On that basis, the Raj Bhawan will issue a calendar of holidays for 2024.

The notification further said that only one calendar will be issued for the students in all universities of Bihar.

Earlier, the Bihar education department had issued two calendars for the schools for next year. Urdu schools have one calendar and non Urdu schools have another calendar. The education department had reduced the holidays of Hindu festivals and enhanced the holidays of Muslim festivals. This has led to massive outrage in Bihar, especially, from the political parties like BJP, HAM and other parties of NDA.

