Bihar Guv visits BN College following campus violence

Patna, May 17 In the wake of a bomb explosion that resulted in the death of a student, Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan visited Bihar National College on Saturday to take stock of the situation and assess the security measures on campus.

The inspection comes amid rising concerns about law and order in Patna’s educational institutions.

While addressing media persons after the visit, Governor Khan expressed deep concern over the deteriorating campus environment.

“After checking the spot and taking reports from all concerned, it is clear that the atmosphere has been vitiated by outsiders involved in criminal activities. These individuals have no association with the college. We will investigate this thoroughly,” he said.

Appealing to the students, the Governor said, “The purpose of student unions should be to support the educational process. I urge all students, especially with folded hands, to stay away from indiscipline and focus on studies. If problems arise, I will personally go to those places to understand and resolve them.”

Patna Police arrested Deepak Kumar, the main accused in the case, from Sanda village in Gaya district.

Deepak, a student of Commerce College, Patna, had been on the run since the incident.

His involvement was confirmed through a viral video that captured him during the altercation on the BN College campus.

According to police sources, two more suspects — Chandan and Madhu, both former students of BN College and residents of Jehanabad — were detained during a late-night raid at the BN College hostel on Friday.

Police believe the duo played a role in the violence and are being interrogated thoroughly to uncover the broader conspiracy and motives behind the attack.

Initial investigations suggest the incident may have stemmed from mutual rivalry and longstanding enmity between student groups, but police are exploring all possible angles.

Following the violence, which has left students and parents shaken, the education department and district administration have taken immediate action.

