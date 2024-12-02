Bihar has huge potential in food processing industry: Chirag Paswan

Patna, Dec 2 Union Minister of Food Processing, Chirag Paswan, highlighted the immense potential of the food processing sector in Bihar during the Food Processing Investor’s Meet 2024 held in Patna on Monday.

Paswan emphasised the collaborative efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in fostering growth in this sector, aiming to benefit farmers and bolster Bihar's economy.

Paswan identified "infinite possibilities" in the food processing industry, urging stakeholders to envision India as a "world food basket."

He underscored the importance of taking Indian food products and brands to international markets, emphasising the pride and identity it would bring to the country.

He said that the event aligns with the government's goal of doubling farmers' income, a vision championed by PM Modi, adding that the need to connect Bihar's agricultural base with food processing, ensuring farmers directly benefit from advancements in this sector.

“Nitish Kumar is committed to provide investor-friendly facilities in Bihar. The events like the investor meets are designed to attract investments that enhance the value chain from farms to markets,” he said.

He added that as an agriculturally rich state, Bihar has the potential to emerge as a leader in the food processing sector.

Paswan also encouraged farmers and entrepreneurs to seize opportunities to modernise agricultural practices and integrate them with processing technologies.

He said that the focus on food processing in Bihar represents a strategic effort to leverage the state’s agricultural strengths.

Union Minister Chirag Paswan articulated a vision for Bihar's development in alignment with India's broader aspirations for 2047.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a goal of transforming India into a developed country by the 100th anniversary of independence in 2047 and it required the comprehensive development of all Indian states, including Bihar,” he said.

He said that the Central government, under PM Modi's leadership, is focused on bridging the divide between rural and urban areas to ensure balanced progress.

“This approach aims to uplift villages and connect them with the growth trajectory of urban centres,” he said.

He said that the investments in the food processing sector can serve as a catalyst for industrialisation, creating a ripple effect on other industries and improving Bihar's economic landscape.

“Such initiatives are expected to generate employment opportunities, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas and enhanced focus on food processing ensures better prices for agricultural produce,” Paswan said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor