Bihar has made up its mind: Ramnath Thakur confident of Nitish's return despite Lalu's jibe

Patna, Oct 7 With the announcement of the Bihar Assembly election dates, the political temperature in the state has begun to rise. RJD chief Lalu Prasad's cryptic post, “Six and eleven, NDA, nine-two-eleven!” has sparked strong reactions from the ruling NDA camp.

Union Minister and JDU leader Ramnath Thakur claimed that the people of Bihar have made up their minds and will bring Nitish Kumar and the NDA back to power once again.

Reacting sharply to Lalu’s post, Thakur said: “He has been saying since 2005 that Nitish Kumar won’t return to power. But despite his predictions, Nitish Kumar has repeatedly formed the government. The Opposition can keep throwing allegations, but the people of Bihar have made up their minds.”

Responding to a Congress leader’s statement calling Rahul Gandhi a “Jan Nayak” (People’s Leader), Thakur took a historical swipe: “When the two ‘Yuvrajs’ (Rahul and Tejashwi) were roaming across Bihar for the caste survey, someone in Patna tried to snatch the title of Jan Nayak. Prime Minister Modi said that Karpoori Thakur was made Jan Nayak by the people of Bihar and the oppressed and marginalised of the country, not by himself or by any political party. No one can snatch a title given by the people.”

He added, “In 1974, Jayaprakash Narayan was called ‘Loknayak’ by the students during the movement. Can there be another Loknayak? No. Similarly, Karpoori Thakur was called Jan Nayak by the people, not by a party’s declaration. You don’t become a people’s leader just because someone gives you a title.”

Thakur also addressed reports of discontent within the NDA, especially around seat-sharing and purported friction with LJP (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan.

“These are things written in newspapers. According to the information I have, these issues will be resolved in a day or two,” he said, downplaying any serious rift within the alliance.

Calling the elections a festival of democracy, Thakur said, “The announcement was made at 4 p.m. yesterday. Voting will be held on November 6 and 11, and results will be declared on November 14. Just like people in Bihar eagerly wait for train tickets during Chhath, Diwali, and Dussehra, the public was waiting for this announcement so they could participate in the festival of democracy.”

