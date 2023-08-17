Bihar: Headmaster thrashed for touching girl students inappropriately

Patna, Aug 17 Villagers in Bihar’s Saharsa district thrashed the headmaster of a government school for allegedly touching girl students inappropriately.

The alleged act of the headmaster came to light after one of the victim students revealed her ordeal to her parents.

The news soon spread in the village following which a larger number of villagers assembled at the school located in Sahuria under the Saur Bazar police station in the district.

The angry villagers brutally assaulted the headmaster, identified as Anil Paswan. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media in which villagers could be seen kicking and punching Paswan.

The villagers claimed that a number of girl students became victims of Paswan's act, but they remained silent fearing social dishonour.

Paswan is also accused of coming to the school in a drunken stage.

When contacted, the SHO of Saur Bazar police station said that no formal complaint has been lodged on this count so far.

