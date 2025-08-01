Bihar: Heartbreaking Viral Video Shows Mother Giving CPR to Deceased Son at Hospital in Ara, Leaves Internet in Tears

A video from Bihar's Ara district is going viral on social media platforms, capturing a mother’s heartbreaking struggle to save her son. The video shows a minor boy who allegedly died by suicide, and his mother desperately trying to revive him. The emotional clip has moved many to tears.

According to reports, Mohit Raj, son of Suman Devi and Santosh Sharma, residents of Godna Road in Ara, died by suicide by hanging himself at home. Locals rushed him to Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. His mother, Suman Devi, who works in the Home Guard and is posted at the Ara DM office also rushed to the hospital in uniform upon hearing the news.

मृत बेटे को जिंदा करने के लिए मां ने लगा दी पूरी ताकत, वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद हर कोई है हैरान !!



बिहार में महिला होमगार्ड सिपाही बेटे की मौत की खबर सुनकर बेतहाशा भागी-भागी सदर अस्पताल पहुंची, जहां उसका बेटा मृत पड़ा था। वह अपने बेटे को होश में लाने के लिए अपने मुंह से ऑक्सीजन… pic.twitter.com/Z7q6W7Eujp — MANOJ SHARMA LUCKNOW UP🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@ManojSh28986262) July 31, 2025

Despite the doctors’ pronouncement, she refused to accept her son's death. She tried giving him oxygen by mouth and performed CPR repeatedly, attempting for nearly an hour to bring him back to life. Witnesses were stunned by her relentless effort. Eventually, overwhelmed by grief and exhaustion, she fainted beside her son's body. However, the reason for suicide is still under the investigation.

The video of the incident, recorded by onlookers, has since gone viral on social media. Viewers described the scene as heart-wrenching, and many expressed condolences for the grieving mother who battled to save her son against all odds.