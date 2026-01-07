Bihar: High-level meeting reviews pending corruption cases; govt reiterates zero tolerance

Patna, Jan 7 A high-level meeting of Chief Vigilance Officers (CVOs) from all government departments was held on Wednesday at the conference hall of the Information and Public Relations Department, chaired by Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) to the Bihar government Arvind Kumar Chaudhary.

The meeting undertook a comprehensive review of pending corruption cases, online complaints received through the vigilance mechanism, and the status of prosecution sanctions against government officials.

The ACS issued clear instructions that no laxity would be tolerated at any level in dealing with corruption-related matters and directed all departments to ensure strict, time-bound action in such cases.

During the review, it was revealed that the Vigilance Department has forwarded more than 3,000 online complaints to various departments for investigation and necessary action.

The highest number of complaints were found to pertain to the Education Department, Urban Development and Housing Department, Home Department, Revenue and Land Reforms Department, and Agriculture Department.

Expressing displeasure over delays in inquiry and reporting, the ACS directed the concerned departments to complete pending investigation reports and initiate appropriate action on a war footing.

Director General of the Vigilance Investigation Bureau, Jitendra Singh Gangwar, who was present at the meeting, informed that an online portal has been launched at the bureau level to enhance transparency, accountability and operational efficiency in vigilance-related activities.

He stated that 122 corruption cases were registered during the previous year, of which 102 were trap cases involving officials caught red-handed while accepting bribes.

This, he noted, reflects the Vigilance Department’s sustained and proactive action against corruption and bribery in the state administration.

The meeting also reviewed the status of pending prosecution sanction cases, which are essential for initiating legal proceedings against accused officials.

At present, 53 such cases are awaiting approval from the concerned departments, with the highest pendency reported in the Water Resources Department, Parliamentary Affairs Department, Education Department, Health Department, and General Administration Department.

The ACS directed these departments to remove procedural and legal bottlenecks and grant prosecution sanctions at the earliest to ensure that officials found guilty are brought to justice without delay.

To further strengthen the vigilance mechanism, the ACS instructed that monthly review meetings must now be held by the Chief Vigilance Officer in each department.

This measure is expected to improve monitoring of complaint resolution and ensure timely and effective action against corruption.

It was also noted during the meeting that the online complaint system launched last year has significantly improved efficiency in grievance redressal and tracking of vigilance-related complaints.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor