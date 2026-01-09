Bihar Home dept transfers 71 IPS officers

Patna, Jan 9 The Bihar Home Department, on Friday, transferred 71 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in a major administrative reshuffle, officials said.

The General Administration Department issued an official notification regarding the transfers.

Among the key changes, 1991-batch IPS officer Preeta Verma has been appointed as the Director General of the Bihar Police Building Construction Corporation in Patna.

She was earlier serving as the Director General (Training) of Bihar Police.

The 1994-batch IPS officer Kundan Krishnan, who was working as Additional Director General (ADG), Headquarters and Operations, has been promoted and appointed as the Director General (Operations).

He has also been given additional charge of the Special Branch of the Bihar Police.

Another 1994-batch IPS officer, R. Malar Willy, who was serving as ADG of the Bihar Police Training Institute at Rajgir, has been transferred and posted as the Bihar ADG of the Special Armed Force.

Amit Kumar Jain, who was posted as ADG of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has been transferred as the ADG of the Liquor Prohibition Department.

Sunil Kumar, who was earlier the Bihar ADG Special Branch has been transferred and posted as the State ADG Headquarters.

Kamal Kishore Singh, who was serving as the ADG in the Budget and Police Welfare has been given additional charge of ADG Railways Department.

At the Inspector General (IG) level, Ranjeet Kumar Mishra, who was the IG of the Bihar Special Armed Force, has been transferred and posted as the IG of the Cyber Crime Security Unit.

Meanwhile, Manoj Kumar, IG of Saharsa Range, has been transferred to the Police Headquarters at Patna.

Along with senior IPS officers, the Bihar Home Department has also carried out a major reshuffle at the district level, transferring and appointing Superintendents of Police (SPs) and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) in several districts across the state.

According to the official notification, Santosh Kumar has been appointed as the Kishanganj SP, while Kantesh Kumar Mishra has been posted as the Muzaffarpur SSP.

Jitendra Kumar has been made the SP of Araria.

Vinay Tiwari has been appointed as the SP of Gopalganj, and Hridaykant has been posted as the SP of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

Sushil Kumar has taken charge as the SSP of Gaya.

In other postings, Anant Kumar has been appointed as the Railway SP, Pramod Kumar Yadav as the SSP of Bhagalpur, and Vineet Kumar as the SSP of Saran.

Sagar Kumar has been made the Patna Traffic SP, while Puran Kumar Jha has been appointed as the Siwan SP.

Navjot Simi has taken charge as the SP of Arwal, Ramanand Kaushal as the SP of Bagaha, and Awadhesh Dixit as the SP of Lakhisarai.

Meanwhile, Shubhank Mishra has been appointed as the Sheohar SP.

The reshuffle is part of the state government's broader effort to strengthen district-level policing, improve law and order, and enhance administrative efficiency across Bihar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor