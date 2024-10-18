Bihar Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to 35 After Consuming Illicit Liquor

Ten additional people have reportedly died from consuming illicit liquor in Bihar's Siwan and Saran districts, raising the total death toll in the hooch tragedy to 35, according to an official statement on Friday. Nilesh Kumar, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police for the Saran range, confirmed that Siwan has recorded 28 fatalities, while Saran has reported seven deaths.

"As many as 28 people in Maghar and Auriya panchayats in Siwan district have so far died after consuming suspected illicit liquor. Seven people in Ibrahimpur area under the jurisdiction of Mashrakh police station in Saran district also died after consuming suspected spurious liquor", the DIG told PTI on Friday.

The suspected hooch tragedy has sparked a political blame game, with opposition parties questioning the effectiveness of the liquor ban enforced by the Nitish Kumar government over eight years ago. Residents in both districts have reported that the fatalities resulted from "consuming illicit liquor." Meanwhile, local police officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, revealed that over 25 individuals from Siwan, Saran, and Patna districts are still fighting for their lives in various hospitals.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations, and the exact cause of the incident will only be determined once the autopsy reports are received, according to the DIG. Officials have not yet revealed the identities of the deceased or those currently undergoing treatment.

Police have arrested approximately 15 individuals in connection with the incidents in both districts. In response to the situation, the administrations of Siwan and Saran have suspended three chowkidars from the Maghar, Auriya, and Ibrahimpur areas. Additionally, a senior police officer indicated that show cause notices have been issued to at least five police personnel involved.