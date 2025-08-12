Bihar Horror: Angry Pet Dog Attacks Owner in Gopalganj, Severely Injures His Ear

A tragic incident took place in Bihar's Gopalganj district were young man got angry on his pet dog, which triggered the dog, and he bit owner yesterday. The attack was so violent that it broke his ear. According to family members, Sandeep was fond of keeping dogs since childhood and he recently bought dog home.

On the day of the incident, the dog climbed onto the roof and tried to jump from there. Seeing this, Sandeep got angry with him out of concern. After that, the dog jumped and attacked the owner. The incident happened so quickly that Sandeep did not get a chance to save himself.

Family members wrapped the severed part of the ear in a cloth and immediately took Sandeep to Gopalganj Sadar Hospital. A team of doctors immediately started treatment. Dr. Danish Ahmed, a doctor posted in the emergency ward, said that the patient's condition is currently stable, but some nerves in the ear have been damaged. Doctors have tried to reconnect the ear. Apart from this, anti-rabies vaccine and tetanus injections are also being given after the dog bite.