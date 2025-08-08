Bihar Horror: Man Sets House on Fire in Katihar, Minor Dies, Father Battles for Life

In a tragic turn of events a 12-year-old boy died after a person allegedly set house on fire. In this incident father suffered burn injuries. As per the PTI reports this incident took place on Thursday August 7 late night in Bihar's Katihar village while deceased and injured father were sleeping.

Following the incident police has arrested one person involved in this case. Minor identified as Sunil died in this attack, while father Ram Mandal is currently undergoing treatment in at a hospital in Bhagalpur. However the reason behind the attack is yet to be clear, and an investigation is underway, the officer added.

In another incident in Bihar case of honour killing has came to light in which a 25-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by his father-in-law at Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in Bihar.

Victim Rahul Kumar was a second-year nursing student of DMCH was shot dead from point blank range by his father-in-law Premshankar Jha on Tuesday August 5.