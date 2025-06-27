Bihar Horror: Man Stabs Wife 8 Times Over Money Demand, Mother-in-Law Claims He Has 12 Girlfriends

A shocking case of domestic violence has surfaced from Bhagalpur district in Bihar, where a man allegedly stabbed his wife eight times in a fit of rage after she refused to give him Rs 5 lakh to start a gym. The victim, 27-year-old Sanjula Kumari, is currently battling for her life at a local hospital. The incident took place in Koilaghat under the jurisdiction of the Jogsar Police Station. The accused, Premraj Yadav, who works at a government corporation, allegedly had multiple extramarital affairs — as many as 12, according to the victim’s mother, Manju Devi.

Assault Sparked by Money Dispute and Affairs

Sanjula had been married to Premraj for seven years, and the couple has two children aged five and four. Over the years, tensions rose in their marriage due to Premraj’s alleged affairs with several women. Family members claim to have photographic evidence of his relationships. According to police officials, on Thursday, Premraj called Sanjula home multiple times while she was out picking up their children from school. Upon reaching home, she was verbally assaulted by her sister-in-law, Mamta Kumari. Shortly afterward, Premraj, along with his parents, Ramchandra Yadav and Mukti Devi, reportedly locked Sanjula in a room, brutally beat her, attempted to strangle her, and finally stabbed her repeatedly.

Victim Collapsed at Police Station

Despite severe injuries, Sanjula managed to contact her mother. Manju Devi and her son Yuvraj rushed to the scene from their home 5 km away but were also allegedly assaulted by the in-laws. The injured family members reached the police station, where Sanjula collapsed due to blood loss and trauma. She was then shifted to Mayaganj Hospital for emergency care with the help of local police.

Mother’s Allegations: 12 Affairs and a Plan to Remarry

Speaking to the media reporters, Sanjula’s mother claimed that Premraj was pressuring her daughter for Rs 5 lakh under the pretext of opening a gym. She added that Premraj had intentions of divorcing Sanjula and remarrying. “He never cared for the children or the household. My daughter saw him with other women many times,” said Manju Devi.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Further details are awaited.