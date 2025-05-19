Bihar Horror: Woman Allegedly Assaulted by In-Laws Over Making Social Media Reels In Supaul

The obsession with social media reels is leading to many shocking incidents, sometimes even costing people their lives. From villages to cities, the craze for creating reels is evident in everyone, be it women, men, or children. Instagram reels have become an addiction for many. In Supaul, Bihar, making an Instagram reel proved very costly for one woman. A daughter-in-law had to be hospitalized because of making a reel. The woman, identified as Sunita Devi, was creating a reel, but her father-in-law strongly disapproved of her making social media videos. Accusing her of disrespecting tradition, culture, and family prestige, the father-in-law allegedly attacked his daughter-in-law with a stick, fracturing her head.

The 26-year-old Sunita Devi is a resident of Chhit Motipur Ward No. 3 under the Karjain Police Station area. Sunita had made a reel about Sunday's fast as instructed by her husband. After watching the reel, her mother-in-law and father-in-law became extremely angry. The enraged father-in-law allegedly beat his daughter-in-law with a stick, causing a head injury. In a bloodied state, Sunita was admitted by her husband to a referral hospital, where she received treatment for her injuries. The injured woman stated that her in-laws assaulted her and fractured her head over the issue of making a reel. The woman has received medical treatment, and the police have been informed about the incident and are currently investigating the matter.



