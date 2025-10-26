Bihar in mood for change, says Tejashwi Yadav; promises welfare measures if voted to power

New Delhi, Oct 26 RJD leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the ruling NDA government in Bihar, asserting that the people of the state were “fed up” with the current administration and were “in the mood for change”.

Speaking at a press conference, Yadav accused the Nitish Kumar–led government of corruption, administrative failure, and neglecting industrial and employment growth in the state.

“The campaigning has begun, and the atmosphere clearly shows that Bihar is ready for change. People are tired of this khatara (dilapidated) government. Corruption and crime have reached their peak, and there is neither hearing nor action,” Yadav said.

He criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah, claiming that Shah himself had admitted that industries could not be set up in Bihar due to a lack of land. “Amit Shah said factories and industries can’t come to Bihar. Prime Minister Modi sets up factories, industries in Gujarat, and for Bihar, all they can offer is thumbs,” Yadav remarked, adding that the government has spent lavishly on investor summits and stadium projects in Gujarat while ignoring Bihar.

Yadav alleged that the NDA’s governance has turned Bihar into a barren field. “When water stagnates for too long, it becomes contaminated. If you sow seeds in the same field for 20 years, it becomes infertile. Bihar has given 20 years to NDA; now the people should give us 20 months to bring real change,” he said.

Outlining his plans if the Mahagathbandhan returns to power, Tejashwi announced several welfare measures. He said that three-tier Panchayat representatives and Gram Kachahri members would be provided pensions, and village court representatives would be insured up to Rs 50 lakh. The government would also raise the financial assistance under the ‘Jan Vitran Pranali’ and increase the rate paid per quintal.

"Representatives of panchayats and Gram Kachahari (village courts) had been demanding pension benefits. We have decided that they will receive a pension. They would also enjoy a Rs 50 lakh insurance coverage. We will also hike the margin of those working as part of the public distribution network," Yadav announced.

The RJD leader added that his party has interacted with local workers, such as carpenters, barbers, and potters, and will introduce special financial aid schemes for them. “We will provide up to Rs 5 lakh financial assistance so that small artisans can buy their toolkits and start their own work,” he said.

He also reiterated his previous promises of regularising contractual workers, recalling that during his 17-month tenure as Deputy CM, the government had achieved what others couldn’t in 17 years. “If Chacha ji (Nitish Kumar) had not switched sides, all pending work would have been completed,” he stated.

Concluding the press conference, Yadav confirmed that discussions with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are underway and that the joint manifesto of the Mahagathbandhan will be announced soon. “We will sit together and make our vision for the Bihar public very shortly,” he said.

Bihar will vote on November 6 and November 11, and the results will be declared on November 14.

