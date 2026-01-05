Bihar intensifies crackdown on illegal sand and stone mining

Patna, Jan 5 The Bihar government has intensified its crackdown on illegal sand and stone mining, launching a comprehensive state-wide enforcement campaign in December last year.

During the month-long drive, the Mines and Geology Department conducted raids at 4,582 locations across the state against illegal mining, transportation, and storage activities.

As part of the action, authorities seized 574 vehicles, registered 248 FIRs, and made multiple arrests, dealing a major blow to the mining mafia.

According to departmental data, Aurangabad district recorded the highest number of raids (331), while Patna district saw the maximum number of arrests (15) in illegal mining-related cases.

Sand mining in the Falgu River in Magadh division, the Son River in Shahabad and the Ganga River in Patna is rampant. Besides these rivers, mining takes place in Gandak, Kosi, Burhi Gandak, Parman, Kamla Balan and others as well.

Mining of stones in the mountains of Aurangabad, Gaya, Rohtas and Kaimur frequently takes place.

Officials emphasised that the campaign is not merely a numerical exercise but a determined effort to dismantle the network of illegal mining at its roots.

The impact of regular monitoring and strict reviews conducted under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Mines and Geology, Vijay Kumar Sinha, is clearly visible in the department’s revenue performance.

Officials attributed this achievement to the curbing of illegal mining activities and the promotion of legal mining operations.

The department has made it clear that in areas where repeated complaints of illegal mining are received, scrutiny will extend beyond mining operators to include the responsibility of concerned administrative units.

Mining officers across all districts have been instructed to take swift and decisive action on every complaint.

The state government believes that encouraging legal and organised mining will not only boost revenue but also generate local employment opportunities, contributing to sustainable economic development.

