Bihar: Inter-state criminal arrested in Patna, reveals illegal arms nexus

Patna, Aug 6 The Patna Police on Wednesday arrested Roshan Sharma, a wanted inter-state criminal, and uncovered a major illegal arms network based on his revelations.

His arrest has led to the recovery of multiple weapons and the exposure of a mini firearms manufacturing unit operating within the city.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikeya Sharma, in a press conference, said that Sharma was apprehended in connection with the April 21 firing incident, in which a bus driver was gunned down at Bairiya Bus Stand, Masaurhi Mor, under Ramakrishnanagar Police Station.

Following leads in the case, police arrested Sharma from Jehanabad and brought him to Patna for interrogation.

While leading police to one of his associates' hideouts, Sharma attempted to snatch a constable's weapon near Kurkuri village under Phulwarisharif Police Station and tried to flee on Wednesday.

He was caught after a brief chase followed by an encounter. He sustained a gunshot injury during the encounter. He was later admitted to PMCH for treatment.

Sharma is allegedly involved in several criminal cases across Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal, making him a high-value target for law enforcement agencies.

Based on his inputs, Patna Police conducted raids at multiple locations, leading to significant recoveries from his aide Dhirendra Kumar alias Kakku Mahato's house in the Phulwarisharif area.

Patna police seized a scooty and an Apache bike apart from four country-made pistols, one standard pistol, two magazines, and several live cartridges.

Patna police also busted a mini illegal arms manufacturing unit from Dhanki village in the Agamkuan police station area. A large quantity of materials used in making country-made weapons, several semi-manufactured firearms and other materials were seized.

SSP Sharma called the arrest a major breakthrough, emphasising its importance in disrupting the illegal arms trade in the region.

He added that further investigations are underway to trace the entire network and apprehend remaining members of the criminal gang.

