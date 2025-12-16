Bihar: Interstate cyber fraud gang busted, 4 arrested

Patna, Dec 16 Patna Police have taken major action against an interstate cyber fraud gang, arresting four cyber fraudsters who were operating from a rented house in Shivnagar Zakariyapur, under the Ramkrishnanagar police station area.

The accused were allegedly cheating people by luring them with fake lottery winnings.

According to police officials, on December 15, the Ramkrishnanagar police received a confidential tip-off that cyber fraud activities were being carried out from a private residence in the area.

Acting swiftly on the information, a police team conducted a raid at the location.

During the raid, police recovered 13 mobile phones used in the fraud and arrested four individuals.

The arrested accused have been identified as Chintu Kumar (19), Robin Itif Dicoster (39), Madhusudan Reddy (25), and Govind Raj.

Some of the accused are residents of other states, confirming the interstate nature of the cyber fraud network.

City SP (East) Parichay Kumar said, “Based on a tip-off, swift action was taken under the Ramkrishnanagar police station area. Four accused were arrested along with 13 mobile phones and other digital evidence. During the investigation, suspicious digital transactions worth lakhs of rupees were detected. An FIR has been registered under relevant sections, and further legal action is underway.”

He added that continuous raids are being conducted to apprehend other accused linked to the gang.

During the examination of WhatsApp chats and digital data from the seized phones, police found evidence of suspicious transactions amounting to several crores of rupees.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the accused had been involved in online fraud activities for a considerable period.

In this connection, an FIR has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act, under Ramkrishnanagar Police Station Case No. 1091/25, dated December 16, 2025.

All the accused are being sent to judicial custody.

Patna Police have appealed to the public to immediately report any suspicious calls, messages, links, or online transactions.

Officials reiterated that a strict vigil is being maintained against cyber crimes and assured that no offender involved in online fraud will be spared.

