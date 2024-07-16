Bihar is witnessing reign of terror: Tejashwi Yadav on Jitan Sahani’s murder

Patna, July 16 Bihar Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said that the state is witnessing a reign of terror after Jitan Sahani, the father of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) Chief, was brutally murdered at his ancestral home in Darbhanga district.

“Bihar is witnessing a reign of terror. I am continuously saying that in the double-engine powered government of Bihar, the morale of the criminals supported by the government, protected by the government and sponsored by the government has increased so much that they can kill anyone,” the LoP wrote on X.

He said that these government-sponsored criminals can kill anyone whenever they want and wherever they want.

“I am shocked and heartbroken to hear the sad news of the brutal murder of the father of VIP Party patron and elder brother Mukesh Sahni ji by the criminals,” the LoP said.

Tejashwi Yadav said that instead of accepting the truth, the NDA government keeps repeating the same old dialogue that there is good governance, while hundreds of people are dying untimely deaths in criminal incidents every day.

“We even issue crime bulletins, but the arrogant government does not care. If tired leaders and retired officers will handle the law and order of the state, then this will be the result. #Bihar #Crime,” Bihar LoP wrote on X.

He also expressed condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul.

Earlier, the father of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) Chief Mukesh Sahani was brutally murdered at their ancestral home in Bihar's Darbhanga district while his mutilated body was found on the bed.

Police have also taken two suspects into custody and are being questioned.

A former minister in the Bihar government, Mukesh Sahani led the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), which has a strong support base in the OBC community.

VIP is currently allied with the RJD and the Congress in the INDIA bloc.

