Bihar: Jamui farmers express satisfaction with PM-KISAN scheme

Jamui (Bihar), May 24 Farmers in Jamui district of Bihar have expressed happiness and gratitude towards the Central Government’s Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, citing significant benefits in managing farming expenses without needing external loans.

PM-KISAN scheme, launched in 2019, provides direct financial assistance of Rs 6,000 annually to eligible small and marginal farmers. The amount is disbursed in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 every four months, directly into beneficiaries’ bank accounts.

Local farmer Harendra Narayan Singh said the scheme has proved extremely useful.

“We use the instalment to buy fertilisers, seeds, and pesticides. Earlier, we had to depend on moneylenders, but now there's no need to borrow. This has brought great relief,” he told IANS.

Farmers in the region noted that, earlier, they faced difficulty accessing farming essentials on time. With regular financial support now coming directly into their accounts, they say agriculture has become more manageable and sustainable. Some even noted that people are returning to farming, encouraged by the government’s support.

“There were times we couldn’t afford quality seeds or insecticides. With PM-KISAN, those problems are resolved. We are truly happy and thankful,” Harendra Narayan Singh added.

Harendra Narayan's brother, Jitendra Narayan Singh, who has been farming for the past 5 years, echoed similar sentiments.

“I’ve always had a passion for farming. This scheme is a big help. I sincerely thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching such a beneficial initiative.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare is currently conducting a nationwide saturation drive for PM-KISAN, aiming to ensure that all eligible farmers are enrolled. The campaign runs until May 31, 2025.

The 20th instalment of Rs 2,000 is expected to be credited to beneficiaries’ accounts in June 2025. The previous 19th instalment was released on February 24, 2025, benefiting over 9.8 crore farmers, including 2.4 crore women.

Earlier disbursements include the 18th instalment in October 2024 and the 17th in June 2024.

