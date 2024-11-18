Bihar: Jan Aushadhi Kendras helping Madhubani residents save money on medical bills

Madhubani, Nov 18 The Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PM-BJP), launched by the Ministry of Chemicals in 2008 has brought a generational shift in the health landscape of the country.

Under the scheme, the medicines are sold to patients at much lower than the market rates thus helping them afford treatment, irrespective of their economic status.

Madhubani district in Bihar has been one of the big beneficiaries of this flagship scheme as multiple Jan Aushadhi Kendras, operational in different areas of the city, are offering cheaper medicines to people.

Every type of medicine has been made available at affordable prices in these Jan Aushadhi Kendra, which makes it easier for the poor to get treatment. All those benefiting from the scheme are admiring Prime Minister Narendra Modi for opening cheaper medicine outlets for common people.

Anshul Srivastav, who works at a Jan Aushadhi Kendra told IANS that all types of tablets are available at his outlet.

“From hypertension to diabetes to body aches, migraine, normal cough and cold, all kinds of medicine are available here. Gastric problems are common nowadays. From private shops, you can buy it at Rs 120 the same is available here at Rs 22. This government scheme is benefitting a lot of people from the lower and middle classes. Many medicine buyers have thanked PM Modi for the initiative,” he said.

“As per my knowledge, there are about 32-33 Jan Aushadhi Kendras in Madhubani district,” he informed.

Rajendra Yadav, a local customer said that medicines are cheaper and effective.

“Whatever medicines we bought from here have helped us, there are no complaints,” he said.

Prem Kumar, another local resident, said that he has been buying medicines from here for the past two to three years.

“It has helped us save money and secure our health. Medicine packaging can be reworked though, as people have some doubts while buying it. These medicines can be branded as generic drugs rather than putting names of brands on the wrappers,” he said.

