Bihar: JD-U workers push for Nishant Kumar’s entry into politics, posters surface in Patna

Patna, Aug 25 The political corridors of Bihar are once again abuzz with speculation over the possible entry of Nishant Kumar, son of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, into active politics.

On Monday, posters featuring Nishant alongside his father surfaced across several parts of Patna, calling on him to take over the leadership of Janata Dal (United) and carry forward Nitish’s legacy.

The posters, displayed even at the JDU state office, carried slogans such as “New generation of honesty and public service” and “Son of Vikas Purush, future of Bihar - Nishant Kumar.”

Party workers and supporters who sponsored the campaign openly advocated for Nishant’s political debut.

Banti Kumar Chandravanshi, one of the publishers of the poster, said, “Nishant Kumar should take charge of JD-U. He is a well-educated engineer and qualified for it. The way Nitish Kumar, a follower of Jannayak Karpoori Thakur, did social engineering in Bihar and took the state forward in the last 20 years, Nishant will also work in the same way. He should lead the party in his own hands.”

Chandravanshi also pointed out that both father and son share a “clean and honest image among the public” and claimed that “the youth of the state are eagerly waiting for his decision.”

Another JD-U worker, Sushil Kumar Sunil, echoed the demand.

“For the last three to four months, we have been demanding that Nishant Kumar take over the charge of JD-U in the interest of Bihar. The youths want him to contest elections and shoulder responsibility. The way Nitish Kumar ran the government in Bihar, Nishant would also do the same in the future.”

While Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has remained tight-lipped on his son’s political ambitions, speculation over Nishant’s possible role has often surfaced.

Nishant, an engineer by profession, has largely stayed away from politics so far, even as workers in the party project him as the natural successor to his father’s long-standing political legacy.

