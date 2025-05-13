Bihar: JDU MP Ajay Kumar Faints During CM Nitish Kumar’s Event at Badminton Court in Bhagalpur

Ajay Kumar, a Janata Dal (United) MP from Bhagalpur district in Bihar, fainted on Tuesday, March 13, while attending an event where Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was honouring badminton players. He was rushed to the hospital, and first aid was given to him on site at the badminton court. A video shared by the news agency IANS shows that the medical staff and his supporters shifted the JDU MP to the hospital on a stretcher as he was unable to walk after he had fainted.

Earlier in a day CM Nitish Kumar, along with Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary arrived for the final of the badminton championship organised under the Khelo India Youth Games 2025, where he received a warm welcome. He was protected under Z Plus category and ASL security.

CM Kumar also laid the foundation stone of various development projects worth Rs 210 crore. He also interacted with the beneficiaries at a special service camp organised under Dr. Ambedkar Samagra Seva Abhiyan at Mavi Mukheria in Mukheria village of Kheribagh Panchayat of Jagdishpur block.