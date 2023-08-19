Bihar Journalist Murder: 4 Arrested For Allegedly Shooting Dainik Jagran Reporter

The Bihar Police on Saturday said it has arrested four men in connection with the murder of a Dainik Jagran journalist, who was shot dead at his residence in Araria district during the early hours of Friday. The victim was identified as 40-year-old Vimal Yadav. He was shot in the chest by four people who arrived at his residence in Raniganj. Eight people have been named as accused. Four of the accused namely Vipin Yadav, Bhavesh Yadav, Ashish Yadav and Umesh Yadav have been arrested.

Two accused Rupesh Yadav and Kranti Yadav are in Araria jail and the police are taking them on remand. Two accused are absconding,” news agency ANI quoted the Bihar Police as saying. The journalist was a witness to the murder of his brother in 2019. Police superintendent Ashok Kumar Singh on Friday said Vimal was shot dead around 5.30am. Singh said prima facie it seems to be a case of enmity. “The journalist was also a key witness to the murder of his elder brother.” He added Vimal was shot in his chest and he died on the spot. “...an investigation has started and police have been asked to obtain CCTV footage if any,” he said. “Further probe is underway.”



