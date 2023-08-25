Bihar: Journalist murder accused enjoyed dinner party before executing crime

Patna Aug 24 After the murder of journalist Vimal Kumar Yadav in Bihar's Araria, the police investigation has revealed that the accused feasted on fish-rice before committing the crime.

The accused assembled at the Koshikapur locality under the Raniganj police station and enjoyed the fish-rice party on the night of August 18.

The accused also interacted with the victim Vimal Kumar Yadav and asked him to refrain from fighting the murder case of his younger brother Gabbu Yadav which he denied.

Vimal was the sole witness in Gabbu Yadav's murder which took place in 2019.

The entire conspiracy was hatched by two accused Rupesh Yadav and Kanti Yadav who are lodged respectively in Supaul and Araria jail. They interacted with the six accused who executed the crime.

The main accused Arjun Sharma planned the murder and another accused Madhav Yadav shot the victim. They arranged two bikes Apache and Pulsar and four country-made pistols to execute the journalist's murder.

As per the plan, the accused reached the house of Vimal located at Prem Nagar under Raniganj police station on August 18 around 3 a.m. and called Vimal in a friendly manner.

The accused called Vimal to come outside his house. As soon as Vimal stepped out from his house, Madhav Yadav fired one gunshot on the right side of his chest due to which he died on the spot.

Following the incident, the accused fled from the spot in two bikes.

Vimal's father Harendra Yadav and wife Pooja Yadav were present in the house at the time of the murder and are the eyewitnesses of this case.

They have filed FIR against eight persons and six of them named Arjun Sharma, Madhav Yadav, Vipin Yadav, Bhavesh Yadav, Aashish Yadav and Umesh Yadav were arrested by the district police.

The other two accused Rupesh Yadav and Kanti Yadav are already lodged in jails.

