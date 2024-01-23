Bihar Labour Department frees 4 child labourers from Munger bakery

Patna, Jan 23 A team of the Bihar's Labour Department freed 4 child labourers from a bakery facility in Munger on Tuesday.

A fine of Rs 80,000 was also slapped on the owner of the bakery.

Munger's Labour Enforcement Officer Kumar Raman, along with a team of his department and local police, conducted the raid on the bakery facility located at Kamargama village in Tarapur sub-division in the district.

"We have freed 4 child labourers from the bakery facility in Tarapur sub-division on Tuesday and sent them to the child welfare home in the district. They are from Jharkhand’s Deoghar district. We have information of child labourers working in the facility and we had warned the owner of the bakery. Still, he has ignored our warning.

"Hence, we have conducted the raid on the bakery and released the child labourers and also imposed a fine of Rs 80,000 on him," Raman said.

