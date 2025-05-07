Bihar leaders laud Indian Army's 'Operation Sindoor' against terrorists in Pakistan, PoK

Patna, May 7 Political leaders across the spectrum in Bihar on Wednesday praised the Indian Army following the successful execution of 'Operation Sindoor', which targeted terror camps at nine places in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh said, "Salute to the valour of the Indian Army. We are all proud of you."

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha lauded the strike as a "fitting" response to terrorism.

"When the Pahalgam attack happened, it was decided that the terrorists from Pakistan would not be spared. Today, under Operation Sindoor, India has delivered a strong blow to the nine hideouts of terrorists. This is the true meaning of a 56-inch chest. Jai Bharat! Jai Hind!" Deputy CM Sinha declared.

State BJP president Dilip Jaiswal said, "We will take revenge for every destroyed vermilion! Now words will not speak, but valour will speak. 56" chest! Bharat Mata ki Jai."

Sanjay Kumar Jha, JD-U's working president and Rajya Sabha MP, echoed the sentiment.

"India destroyed nine terror camps in Pakistan! Salute to the valour of the Indian Army. We are all proud of you," he posted on the social media platform X.

Jha also warned against misinformation being spread online.

"Pakistani media is circulating fake videos claiming attacks on the Indian Army. Shockingly, some Indian users are also promoting these nefarious attempts. I urge everyone to be cautious and verify facts before believing or sharing such content," he added.

The leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, emphasised that the nation is united against terrorism.

"India and its people have never tolerated terrorism and never will. The Indian Army protects the wombs of mothers and the vermilion on their foreheads. We are a peace-loving people, but we also know how to stand united and respond firmly when our sovereignty is attacked," Tejashwi said.

"In this battle, all 140 crore Indians stand with the Indian Army and the government," he added.

