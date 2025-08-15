Bihar leaders mark 79th I-Day with flag hoisting events, tributes

Patna, Aug 15 The 79th Independence Day was celebrated across Bihar with patriotic fervour, with leaders making it a point to attend the related events in the state, including their party offices.

But, the state’s main function was held at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan, where the Bihar Chief Minister hoisted the national flag.

The CM took the salute of the ceremonial parade of Bihar Police, Bihar Paramilitary Police, Bihar Scout and Guide, and other state security forces.

Former Chief Ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi hoisted the national flag at their residence, 10 Circular Road and distributed sweets among attendees.

Lalu Prasad Yadav also congratulated the people of the country on the 79th Independence Day.

The other major political parties organised their own flag-hoisting ceremonies and paid tribute to the martyrs of the freedom struggle.

Congress state president Rajesh Kumar Ram hoisted the Tricolour at the party office, 'Sadaqat Ashram', in the state capital

During the occasion, leaders like former Bihar Congress president Madan Mohan Jha, Shakeel Ahmed and other leaders were present.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) state president Mangani Lal Mandal hoisted the national flag at the party office.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Dilip Jaiswal addressed party workers after the flag hoisting at the BJP headquarters.

During the occasion, a large number of BJP leaders, including Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, were also present.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) national president Chirag Paswan hoisted the national flag at the party office of LJP Ram Vilas in Patna.

He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his speech from the Red Fort.

Pashupati Kumar Paras, Prashant Kishor and I.P. Gupta also hoisted the flag at their respective offices.

At the Janata Dal (United) state office in Patna, state president Umesh Singh Kushwaha led the celebrations by saluting the national flag.

Senior party leaders, including Legislative Council Deputy Leader Lalan Kumar Sarraf, Chief Whip Sanjay Kumar Singh ‘Gandhiji’, national general secretary Manish Kumar Verma, spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad, councillors Virendra Narayan Yadav and Sanjay Kumar Singh, and several other prominent leaders and dignitaries, attended the ceremony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor