Bihar leaders mourn Shibu Soren's death, recall his legacy

Patna, Aug 4 Political leaders across party lines in Bihar mourned the death of veteran tribal leader and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren, who breathed his last at the age of 81 at a hospital in Delhi after battling a prolonged illness.

Soren’s death has plunged Jharkhand and the wider tribal political movement into deep mourning. A state mourning has been declared in Jharkhand, and several national leaders are expected to attend his last rites.

One of the most influential figures in India’s tribal rights movement, Soren founded the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha in 1972 and played a pivotal role in the creation of the state of Jharkhand in 2000, carved out of Bihar after decades of sustained agitation. He served as Chief Minister of Jharkhand thrice -- briefly in 2005, from 2008 to 2009, and from 2009 to 2010. He also held the post of Union Coal Minister and was elected to the Lok Sabha seven times from Dumka.

Despite facing several controversies during his long political career, Soren remained a towering figure in tribal politics and was revered for his unwavering commitment to indigenous rights, land reform, and the upliftment of the marginalized.

Following the announcement of his demise, leaders across party lines in Bihar expressed their grief and paid tribute.

RJD National President and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav called it an “irreparable loss.”

“He was our friend, and we always worked together. His death is a loss not just for Jharkhand, but for the country and the tribal movement. He consistently fought for the poor, the deprived, and the tribal communities. The void his passing has left will be hard to fill. May God grant peace to his soul and strength to his family,” Yadav said in a condolence message.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also expressed deep sorrow. “Shibu Soren was a prominent political figure and served as Jharkhand’s Chief Minister three times. His contribution to Jharkhand’s politics and society was immense. His demise is a major loss for the entire country. I pray for eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to his family and admirers,” Kumar posted on social media.

JDU leader and MLC Neeraj Kumar remembered Soren as a “symbol of struggle and hope” for tribal communities across India.

“He worked for those who stood at the end of the social line. A tribal leader reaching the heights of Indian politics was a powerful message of empowerment. His demise is a painful loss for every citizen of this nation,” he said.

