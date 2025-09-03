Bihar: Liquor Smugglers Attack Excise Team in Sheohar, Four Policemen Injured

Despite the strict liquor prohibition law in Bihar, the audacity of liquor mafias is growing with each passing day. The most recent incident occurred in the Piprahi police station area of Sheohar district at Dekuli Dham on September 2. A team from the Excise Department had reached the spot to conduct a raid. However, before they could complete their operation, liquor smugglers and their supporters suddenly attacked the officials. In this violent assault, four policemen sustained injuries. The situation escalated further after the arrest of a local youth found with alcohol in his possession.

According to officials, the Excise team had apprehended one youth along with liquor during the raid, which sparked immediate tension in the village. Within minutes, a large crowd gathered and launched an attack on the police personnel. Amid the chaos, the mob managed to free the arrested youth and fled while continuing their assault on the police force. The situation turned extremely hostile, forcing additional police units to intervene. Excise Station In-Charge, Nikita Kumari, confirmed the incident and stated that the injured policemen are being treated while efforts are underway to identify the attackers involved.

Soon after the violence, Piprahi police rushed to the location and managed to bring the situation under control. An investigation into the matter has already begun. Officials have assured that strict action will be taken against those who orchestrated and participated in the attack. Authorities fear that increasing resistance from liquor smugglers may encourage similar incidents in the future, challenging the enforcement of prohibition laws. The police have also stated that they will intensify raids in vulnerable areas to curb smuggling activities, despite the growing threats and frequent clashes with local groups.

This is not the first such attack on officials enforcing liquor prohibition in Bihar. On July 27, a similar incident occurred in Tulsinagar village under Tariyani block, where a team from the Excise Department was also targeted by liquor mafias. In that attack, nearly half a dozen policemen were injured. These repeated assaults raise serious concerns over the effectiveness of prohibition enforcement and the safety of officials conducting raids. Locals claim that liquor smuggling continues unchecked in several regions, while the government maintains that action is being taken against culprits despite recurring violence.