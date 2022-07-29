Bihar: Low-intensity blast occurs near main gate of Bihar Police Training Centre in Bhagalpur

A low-intensity blast took place near the main gate of the residential campus of Bihar Police Training Centre in the Nathnagar region of Bihar's Bhagalpur on Friday.

A team of police personnel from Lalmatia Police station, Nathnagar Inspector, and a dog squad reached the spot after getting the information regarding the blast.

"A low-intensity explosion was heard from the raw land (kachi zameen) near the police training camp after a rickshaw loaded with water jars stepped over it," Baburam, Senior Superintendent of Police, Bhagalpur said.

"A number of iron nails were recovered from the site which hinted at it being a small cracker or bomb that was left in the sand and exploded after it could no longer bear the pressure," he said further.

More details can be provided only after the FSL and Bomb disposal team conclude the investigation, the SSP added.

The said incident took place after a wheel of a water tanker stepped near the Eastern residential gate of the Bihar Police Training Centre in the Lalmatia Police station area.

"We were resting when we heard the explosion. On coming out, we saw smoke coming from the bottom of the Mansajal (water tanker). We asked the vehicle's driver, and he said that there was no damage to the vehicle," a resident of the police training camp told ANI.

The police came into action after receiving the information and sent the recovered bomb remains and thorn for investigation.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

