Bihar-made engines will run trains in Africa: PM Modi at Siwan rally

Patna, June 20 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke about Bihar’s promising future and also the likely emergence of its new identity on the global stage, stating that the growth engine of Bihar, which was stopped during the Congress-RJD regime, will now power the trains and wagons in Africa.

Addressing the public gathering in Bihar’s Siwan, PM Modi said, “Now the engine made in Bihar will run the trains of Africa. I firmly believe that Bihar will become a big centre of Made in India.”

“Madhoura railway factory is an example of what kind of Bihar the NDA is building. Today, the first engine from the locomotive factory of Madhoura is being exported to Africa. This factory was built in the same Saran district that was abandoned by the lalten and panja,” PM Modi told the gathering.

He further stated, “Not only will the makhana, fruits and vegetables from here go abroad, but the goods made in the factories of Bihar will also reach the world markets.”

PM Modi’s promise of turning Bihar into a hub of the ‘Made in India’ project drew praise from the audience, where he launched a slew of projects ranging from train infrastructure to a housing scheme.

He also vowed to continue his service and make constant endeavours towards Bihar’s overall development.

“Modi will not sleep peacefully, he will keep working day and night, he will keep working for you,” he told the crowd.

PM Modi further said that, unlike the ‘era of jungle raj’, Bihar has made remarkable progress in various sectors and credited the Nitish-led NDA government for ushering in the positive change.

He said that in the past 11 years, India has achieved many milestones, something which is being acknowledged by world bodies, and Bihar has taken a lead role in those accomplishments.

The Prime Minister slammed the previous Congress-RJD-led dispensations, accusing them of plunging Bihar into darkness and said that, unlike them, the double-engine government ushered in a new era of growth in the state.

Tearing into ‘lalten and panja’ rule, he said that during Congress-RJD’s governance, poverty became the misfortune of Bihar because of constant loot of the state’s resources, but it’s the Nitish-led NDA government that brought the state back on track of development.

“I assure the people of Bihar that even though we have done a lot, we have been doing it and will continue to do it. I still have a lot more to do for Bihar,” PM Modi said.

