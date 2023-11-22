Bihar: Madhepura DM untraceable after his car crushes 4 in Madhubani

Patna, Nov 22 A day after a speeding car of Madhepura district magistrate Vijay Prakash Meena mowed down four persons in Phulparas block in Madhubani district, the whereabouts of Meena is undisclosed now.

The accident took place at Purwari Tola village under Phulparas police station in the district.

The victims were marking NH 57 with a white line when Meena's car mowed them down.

Sources say that Meena was present in the car at a time of accident.

However, the district administration of Madhepura claimed that he was in the district when the accident happened.

As per the eyewitnesses, three persons, including two security guards, fled the scene after the accident with the help of bikers.

The district administration of Madhubani has not given the details of the persons boarded inside the vehicle. Only a driver who was trying to flee from the spot, was overpowered by the passersby and handed over to the police.

Vijay Prakash Meena is a 2016 batch IAS officer and was deployed as DM of Madhepura on April 11, 2023.

The DPRO of Madhepura claimed DM Vijay Prakash Meena was in the district and his vehicle was having technical errors. The driver went with the vehicle to rectify errors.

