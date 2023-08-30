Bihar Mahagathbandhan may adopt 2019 NDA formula in 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Bihar Mahagathbandhan may adopt 2019 NDA formula in 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Patna, Aug 30  With the third meeting of the national Opposition I.N.D.I.A. - commencing in Mumbai on Thursday - likely to discuss seat-sharing formula for next year's Lok Sabha elections, there is a buzz in Bihar that the Mahagathbandhan may opt for the formula adopted by the NDA in 2019.

At that time, JD-U was part of the NDA. In the general elections, the bigger parties like the BJP and the JD-U had contested 17 seats each in Bihar, while the Ram Vilash Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party were given the six remaining seats.

This time, the two big political forces in Bihar -- the RJD and the JD-U -- are in the camp of Mahagathbandhan and they may contest 17 seats each, with four seats going to the Congress, and one each to CPI and CPI-ML, the remaining constituents of the grand alliance.

Mahagathbandhan leaders are also waiting for Mukesh Sahani and Pappu Yadav to take a final call. If they join the I.N.D.I.A., the RJD and the JD-U will give one seat each from their share to them, sources said.

The sources also said that some of the MPs of the Pasupati Kumar Paras-led Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party are also in touch with Lalu Prasad and Nitish Kumar. If they also join I.N.D.I.A., they will be accommodated by the RJD and JD-U.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

