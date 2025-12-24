Bihar: Major drug racket busted; narcotics and weapons seized

Patna, Dec 24 In a major breakthrough against drug trafficking, a special team of Patna Police, acting on a tip-off, conducted a raid in the Maner police station area, recovering narcotics worth crores of rupees along with Rs 15 lakh in cash, believed to be proceeds of the drug trade.

According to police officials, the seized drugs are estimated to be worth a huge amount in the international market, a fact confirmed by SDPO-2.

During the raid, police arrested six drug traffickers red-handed.

Several illegal firearms and cartridges were also recovered from the accused, which they reportedly used for protection and intimidation during trafficking operations.

Preliminary interrogation revealed that the gang was running a well-organised drug supply network, primarily targeting youth in Patna.

The operation, conducted under the leadership of SSP Patna, is being described by police officials as a surgical strike against the city’s drug mafia.

Investigators are now examining the mobile call records and contact networks of the arrested traffickers to identify and nab the masterminds behind the syndicate.

Police believe this breakthrough could lead to the exposure and dismantling of multiple drug trafficking networks operating in and around Patna.

In a separate development, Purnea Police have successfully solved a shop burglary case, arresting four criminals and sending them to judicial custody.

On the night of December 18, a mobile phone and jewellery shop under the Muffasil police station was broken into, during which seven mobile phones and silver jewellery were stolen.

Addressing a press conference, SP Sweety Sehrawat said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted under the leadership of the Sadar SDPO to probe the case.

Following sustained raids, police arrested Mohammad Anzar, Mohammad Rukhsair, Mohammad Tayyab, and Sanjay Kumar, all residents of Katihar.

Police recovered six silver anklets, two chains, eight lockets, one ring, three pieces of a silver bracelet, Rs 2,000 in cash, and eight mobile phones, four of which were confirmed to be stolen.

Investigations revealed that the gang was involved in burglaries at shops and residential houses.

Raids are underway to arrest another accused linked to the case.

