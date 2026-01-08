Bihar: Man arrested after wife alerts police about illegal firearm, assault

Patna, Jan 8 A man was arrested in West Champaran district of Bihar after his wife alerted the police about an illegal firearm allegedly hidden in their house and repeated incidents of domestic violence.

The incident took place in Mahnagani village under the Mufassil police station area.

On Wednesday night, the woman herself called the police emergency number 112, alleging that her husband regularly assaulted her and had kept a country-made pistol hidden under their bed, leaving her in constant fear.

Acting on the complaint, police personnel reached the spot and arrested the accused, identified as Ramesh Paswan.

During a search of the house, the police recovered a golden-coloured country-made pistol from beneath the bed.

The complainant, Sunita Devi, told the police that her husband frequently beat her and that the presence of the firearm made her fear for her life.

“My husband always beats me. He keeps a pistol hidden under the bed. I am scared that something terrible might happen to me because of the gun. That is why I informed the police,” Sunita Devi said.

Mufassil Station House Officer Samrat Singh confirmed the incident and said the woman’s complaint was taken seriously.

“After receiving information that the accused was assaulting his wife and had hidden a firearm under the bed, we immediately informed Sadar SDPO Vivek Deep. A police team was formed and sent to the spot. During the search, a country-made pistol was recovered. The accused has admitted that he frequently quarrels with his wife,” the SHO said.

According to an official statement issued by the Bettiah police on Thursday, an FIR has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Arms Act, and further investigation is underway.

The accused was produced before a district court on Thursday, which remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody.

The incident has become a talking point in the district, highlighting concerns over domestic violence and the possession of illegal firearms.

