Bihar: Man arrested for attack on BJP MP Ram Kripal Yadav's convoy

Patna, June 2 A man was arrested on Sunday on the charges of attacking the convoy of BJP MP Ram Kripal Yadav, Patna Police said.

The accused, identified as Vikas Yadav, a native of Gopalpur Math under Masaudhi police station in Patna district.

Bharat Soni, City SP, said that a SIT has been formed and efforts are on to nab the remaining accused.

"They attacked me, my sons and supporters of the BJP on Saturday evening. It was an act of RJD supporters. They did this out of fear of defeat. Our workers were attacked in Bikram, Danapur Paliganj and Dhanrua village during and after the polling on Saturday," Ram Kripal Yadav said in his complaint to police on Saturday.

He alleged that four rounds were fired on his convoy at Gopalpur Math on Saturday.

Patna Police lodged an FIR against nine persons namely Akhilesh Yadav, Suraj Yadav, Bittu Yadav, Vikas Yadav, Gautam Yadav, Aditya Yadav, Satyendra Yadav, Sagar Yadav and Sonty Yadav. Besides them, 35 to 40 unknown persons were also booked in this case.

The City SP said that two persons sustained injuries in their skulls.

