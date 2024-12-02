Bihar: Man arrested for threatening Pappu Yadav

Patna, Dec 2 Purnea Police in Bihar arrested Rambabu Yadav for allegedly threatening independent MP Rajesh Ranjan, alias Pappu Yadav on Monday.

Pappu Yadav, a prominent figure in Bihar politics, has been vocal about receiving multiple life threats, reportedly from individuals claiming association with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The accused, Rambabu Yadav, a resident of Dumaria village in Bhojpur district, had allegedly made a video call threatening Pappu Yadav, demanding an apology to Lawrence Bishnoi.

Purnea Police tracked his location and apprehended him from his native place in Bhojpur. Further investigation is underway.

Over the past two months, Yadav claims to have received over 20 threats, many purportedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The threats included ominous death warnings via WhatsApp messages, including one from a Pakistani number that mentioned "final preparations" and a direct warning to "enjoy your last day."

Purnea Police have intensively questioned Rambabu Yadav to understand the motive and verify links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang, led by notorious criminal Lawrence Bishnoi, is known for its involvement in high-profile crimes, including extortion and murder. The gang's alleged threats against political figures reflect a dangerous trend of organised crime influencing public figures.

In light of the threats to his life, a close friend recently gifted Yadav a bulletproof car to enhance his security. The threats seem to stem from his outspoken nature and his bold stance against organized crime, particularly on the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Yadav had previously posted on social media, expressing his determination to dismantle the Lawrence Bishnoi gang’s network within 24 hours if permitted by law. This statement appears to have made him a target for retaliation.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang, known for its involvement in high-profile crimes, recently took responsibility for the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui in Mumbai.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor