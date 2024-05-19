Bihar man arrested from Assam with drugs valued at Rs 4 crore

Guwahati, May 19 A Bihar native was arrested in Assam's Karbi Anglong district and drugs valued at Rs 4 crore were seized, police said on Sunday.

According to police, based on secret input, an operation was carried out in Bokajan area of the district under Khatkhati police station on Saturday night.

"We intercepted a vehicle having the registration number of West Bengal in Bokajan. Upon searching the vehicle, cannabis hidden in at least 75 packets was seized from the vehicle," a senior police official added.

The seized contraband weighed around eight quintals, police said.

The arrested individual was identified as Radheshyam Sahni, a resident of Motihari city in Bihar's East Champaran district. A case under the relevant section was registered against Sahni.

Further investigation is underway.

